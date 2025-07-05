Alaska Man Sentenced After Kidnapping Girl, 14, And Leaving Her To Die In Woods

A 52-year-old man from Wasilla, Alaska, David Anderson, has been sentenced for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, leaving her to die in the woods.

According to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Alaska, Anderson was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday, July 2. Additionally, he will serve the rest of his life on supervised release. Back in January 2025, Anderson pleaded guilty to kidnapping a minor and committing an offense as a registered sex offender.

Previously, Anderson was charged by the State of Alaska Department of Law. On October 7, 2024, he was sentenced to 85 years in prison, which he was currently serving at the time of his newest sentencing.

“Mr. Anderson perpetrated an unimaginable random act of horror and will spend the rest of his life in the only appropriate place, prison,” District of Alaska’s U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman said. “The survivor showed extraordinary bravery in escaping this horror and the Alaska State Troopers and FBI mounted an incredible investigation to hold this predator accountable.”

A Nightmare

As per the release, the incident occurred back on November 2, 2022. While the 14-year-old girl was walking home after attending school, Anderson approached her in his vehicle. Through coercion, Anderson managed to convince the girl to enter his vehicle. Then, he pointed a gun at her.

The minor’s nightmare only got worse. Anderson covered her head with a blanket, punched her in the face, and duct-taped her hands. After arriving at a secluded area, Anderson took the victim to the woods and sexually assaulted her.

Once he had carried out his heinous crime, Anderson took his gun, covered his eyes, and shot blindly at the girl. Without checking if she had died, he disposed of his gun at a nearby river and fled the scene.

However, the girl had survived the shooting. She managed to free herself from the restraints and walked out of the woods. Then, after flagging down a vehicle and receiving help, authorities arrested Anderson.

It was found that David Anderson was a convicted sex offender. Back in 2000, he was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor.