Alabama Woman Killed In Murder-Suicide Told Sister To ‘Plan’ Her Funeral Days Before Death

A 40-year-old Alabama woman, LaVentrice Denise Tolbert, chillingly predicted her own death by asking her sister to “plan” her funeral. Two days later, it is believed that her abusive boyfriend, Tony DeWayne Davis, 35, fatally shot her before turning the gun on himself.

As reported by WBRC, the incident occurred on September 24 in Birmingham. At around 11:47 pm., police were called to a Kiser Road residence after receiving shooting reports.

Upon arrival, Birmingham police officers found Tolbert inside the home, where she was pronounced deceased. Davis, meanwhile, was rushed to a local hospital, having suffered life-threatening injuries. He died on Friday, September 26.

A preliminary investigation carried out by the police suggested that Davis shot Tolbert dead and then took his own life with the gun. Present at the house were other family members who were uninjured.

A Somber Prediction

Two days before her death, LaVentrice Denise Tolbert met up with her older sister, Monique Tolbert, as per AL.com. Monique told the outlet that the conversation took a dark turn at one point, with Tolbert referring to her funeral.

“She told me, ‘When I leave, you will be the one to plan my funeral,’” Monique said. “She wanted me to be strong.”

Refusing to talk about the subject, given the emotional nature of imagining a sibling dying, the sisters went inside Birmingham’s Top Golf, where they worked, and hugged. Then, Tolbert told Monique that she loved her.

According to Monieque, her sister and Davis had been in a relationship for seven years. Their relationship, however, was “abusive from the jump,” according to her.

“I was afraid this would happen,” Monique added. “I had been telling her she needed to go away.”

Now, Monique hopes that her sister’s death helps others who are currently in abusive relationships. She encouraged victims to seek help and reach out to their loved ones, and speak out.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.