AI-Generated Video Of Man Shot Dead Appears In Court And Forgives Killer

In a bizarre moment in court, a family played an AI-generated video of Christopher Pelkey, a man who was shot dead following a 2021 road rage incident. Pelkey’s avatar spoke and even forgave his killer, Gabriel Horcasitas, moments before he was sentenced by a moved judge.

As reported by the New York Post, the eerie video was played at Horcasitas’s sentencing hearing, in the form of an impact statement, on Monday, May 5.

“To Gabriel Horcasitas, the man who shot me: it is a shame we encountered each other that day in those circumstances,” Pelkey’s avatar said. “In another life, we probably could have been friends. I believe in forgiveness and God, who forgives. I always have, and still do.”

According to ABC15, an argument between Pelkey and Horcasitas broke out as they were driving in Chandler, Arizona. Once both men stopped at a red light, Pelkey got out of his vehicle and approached Horcasitas. The latter fired at the oncoming man, fatally injuring him. Pelkey would later succumb to his injuries at a local hospital.

Eventually, Gabriel Horcasitas was found guilty of manslaughter.

‘Let Him Speak’

In addition to the words directed at Horcasitas, the AI-generated Christopher Pelkey also showed a photo of himself processed through an “old age” filter, as per the outlet.

“This is the best I can ever give you of what I would have looked like if I got the chance to grow old,” the avatar said. “Remember, getting old is a gift that not everybody has, so embrace it and stop worrying about those wrinkles.”

According to AZFamily, Pelkey’s sister, Stacey Wales, was the one who wrote the video’s script. In her words, she wanted to “let him speak.”

“I want the world to know Chris existed,” Wales told the outlet. “If one person hears his name or sees this footage and goes to his Facebook page or looks him up on YouTube, they will hear Chris’s love.”

Controversial Sentencing

After watching Pelkey’s video, Judge Todd Lang was seen visibly emotional, saying, “I love that AI.” As a result, the judge sentenced Horcitas to 10 and a half years in prison. The prosecutors had asked for a nine and a half years sentence.

This decision, however, has raised many questions regarding the use of AI in the courtroom.

Gary Marchan, an Arizona State law professor, talked about the prejudicial potential of the use of AI-generated content.

“If you look at the facts of this case, I would say that the value of it overweighed the prejudicial effect,” Marchant said.. “But if you look at other cases, you could imagine where they would be very prejudicial,”

“We’re trying to address how we should change the rules for AI evidence. The judicial system is moving to try to address this as proactively as possible.”

When prompted by ABC15, Chief Justice Ann Timmer offered a similar response to Marchant’s.

“AI has the potential to create great efficiencies in the justice system,” Timmer said. “But AI can also hinder or even upend justice if inappropriately used. A measured approach is best.”