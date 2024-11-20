Aftermath of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Parties Exposed: Bloody Sheets, Lubricant, Drugs, and More

A little over two months after Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested and placed in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, more details about his infamous parties have been released to the public.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Combs was seen throwing a wild party to celebrate his friend and fellow rapper Meek Mill’s 27th birthday. The day-long event was held on May 3, 2014, at the $25,000 Las Vegas mansion rental.

Unfortunately for the cleaning crew, the attendees left a trail of destruction in their path, with half-empty bottles of liquor, used condoms, bloodstained bed sheets, and more being discovered in the party space.

“The bedrooms the following day were disgusting,” the property manager Jason Haight shared with the media outlet. There were broken bottles of alcohol, used condoms, blood on the beddings, powder, razor blades by the hundreds, lubricant on the dressers and marble floors. I found panties, bras, and even two iPhones in the bushes behind the bowling alley.”

Haight handed over the video to the Daily Mail, which showed partygoers arriving. Among those in attendance were French Montana and King Bach. The event also featured lingerie-clad dancers and a woman lying on a table naked, with clear vinyl covering her, for “hygiene purposes,” as rows of sushi bordered her body.

The property manager further recalled that he was contacted by Sean “Diddy” Combs’ personal assistant to use the mansion for the party. It was held just a few days after Meek’s actual birthday, as the rapper wanted it to be the same night as the first fight between Floyd Mayweather and Marcos Maidana.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Had Specific Requirements For His Pal’s Birthday Party

While continuing to talk about the wild birthday bash, Haight said Sean “Diddy” Combs’ assistant had specific requirements.

“They requested that all interior bedroom door locks were to be ordered new,” he said. “And left unopened for their arrival for security purposes. “As they would need to supervise the installation. And both keys were to be given to Mr. Combs directly and nobody else.”

He also stated that he was given a rough estimate for 850 guests for the party. “We agreed a fee of $25,000 for 24 hours,” Haight recalled.

However, over 900 guests ended up at the event. Haight had stayed at the event, as requested by Combs’ team.

“I told them I have a detached guest house in the rear of the property and that unless they summon me I will stay there,” he said.

“I explained to them that the mansion is a period home,” he further noted. “Which meant all bedroom doors were solid wood with solid brass mortise-type locks with crystal door handles and skeleton keys.”

It had cost $7.5 million to build the mansion, which included hand-painted ceilings by artist Thomas Bisesti.

Diddy’s team stated cost wasn’t a factor. They had Haight include the cost of the double-sided locks as part of the venue’s fee. The disgraced rap mogul also took out an insurance policy on the mansion.

The team brought their own smoke alarms, as the insurance policy allegedly required it.

The wild bash ended around 3 a.m. Haight claimed there was “rampant” cocaine use with broken bottles and condom wrappers left all over the venue. The bedrooms were also left in disarray.

Haight collected an estimated half an ounce of cocaine around the mansion. “I thought it was powdered sugar everywhere,” he admitted.

