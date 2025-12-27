A&E Reality TV Alum Accused of Heinous Crimes

A former subject of an A&E reality TV program is behind bars after allegedly committing multiple heinous crimes.

Videos by Suggest

According NBC affiliate WLWT5, Tony McCollister is accused of owning child sexual abuse material, as well as “engaging in sexual conduct” with two dogs. The report claims he uploaded the material in question to a Google service, though no more details were provided. His official charges are pandering obscenity involving a minor and sexual conduct with an animal.

McCollister, 43, had a momentary brush with fame in 2015 as one of cast members of Neighbors With Benefits, an A&E reality show about swingers. The scandalous show grew attention from numerous media outlets, such as ABC News and Entertainment Tonight. (ET actually interviewed McCollister and his primary parter for a segment, which we’ve embedded in this article.)

However, Neighbors With Benefits would not take off like other cable reality shows of the era. Deadline reported on April 6, 2015, that A&E had canceled the show after only two of its nine episodes aired. It’s unclear exactly why — whether it was solely based on budget/ratings or if backlash about the show forced the network to pull the plug. Despite this axing, the few available clips from the show have amassed millions of of views online.

McCollister is being held on a $250,000 bond, with his next court appearance slated for Tuesday. He cannot have contact with children or pets as he awaits trial.

The former A&E personality, nor his legal representation, have issued any statements on the charges as of press time.