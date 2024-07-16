Adele Confesses She Doesn’t ‘Like Being Famous,’ Reveals New Career Plans

Adele recently admitted that she doesn’t “like being famous” when discussing her new career plans.

During an interview with German outlet ZDF, Adele confessed that she’s prioritizing “other creative things” instead of music.

“I don’t have any plans for new music, at all,” she said. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

During her interview, she also watched old videos of herself performing, reflecting on her time “just being a random girl in London.”

“I don’t like being famous,” she added. “I love that I get to make music all the time.”

In fact, she went as far as to say, “I miss everything about before I was famous.”

This isn’t the first time Adele has spoken up about her apathy toward fame. In fact, years ago, she admitted in a video interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

“I think it’s hilarious, that I’m an artist for my f–king job,” she said at the time.

“But celebrity comes with it, and I’m not out for that. I don’t like being a celebrity at all,” she admitted.

She then mentioned that her album, 30, was a way for her to take back her own story.

“This is my story, and I feel like it’s me taking back my narrative,” she said. “I was on my own. I did it all on my own. If I’d like to thank anyone, it would be myself.”

Through the album, she also “wanted to remind [artists] that you don’t have to be in everyone’s faces all the time,” she said. “And also, you can really write from your stomach, if you want.”

On a separate occasion, yet again, Adele mentioned, “I don’t like being famous.”

“It’s just hard to get used to everyone talking about me,” she confessed. “It’s not normal … and I live very normally … [but] I’m getting used to it.”