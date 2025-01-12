Actress Yevgenia Dobrovolskaya Dead at 60, Cause of Death Revealed

Yevgenia Dobrovolskaya (Евге́ния Доброво́льская), a Russian actress, has passed away from heart failure. She was 60 years old.

The Chekhov Moscow Art Threatre, where Dobrovolskaya acted for more than 30 years, confirmed the news to RBC.

“It is incredibly difficult to say this and impossible to accept… [Yevgenia] Dobrovolskaya has died,” the Chekhov Moscow Art Threatre shared in a statement. “People’s Artist of Russia, truly loved by the entire country. Leading actress of the Art Theatre, who played dozens of leading roles on its stage over 33 years. Our Zhenya, infinitely talented and fearless and just as infinitely doubting, unpredictable, extremely sincere, real always and in everything.”

The Chekhov Moscow Art Threatre further revealed that Dobrovolskaya had been “battling a serious illness” for the past year. It was reported that acute heart failure was the actress’ preliminary cause of death.

However, it was reported by Russian media outlets that she had cancer as well. She had been diagnosed in 2021.

“… Despite her thirst for life and stubbornness of spirit, her physical strength proved to be finite. She is no longer in this world,” The Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre added.

Yevgenia Dobrovolskaya Acted in 30 Theater Productions and Over 100 Film/TV Shows

Born in Moscow on Dec. 26, 1964, Dobrovolskaya first started acting in the mid-80s. She joined the Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre in 1991, where her first role was in The Seagull. She reportedly participated in 30 productions at the Chekhov Moscow Art Theatre.

Dobrovolskaya went on to appear in more than 100 films and TV shows throughout the years. Among her credits include Queen Margot, Season of Winter, Artist, Mechanical Suite, Heavenly Court, and Flight. Her final acting role was in 2024’s Khuzhe vsekh (Worst of All).

She also had an advertising gig for the absorbent underwear brand, Depend.

Among the acting awards she achieved over the years was the People’s Artist of the Russian Federation in 2005.

Other awards she won were the Nika Award and the Golden Eagle Award. Both are presented by the Russian Academy of Cinema Arts and Science and the National Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences of Russia.

She was previously married to actor Vyacheslav Baranov and actor and director Mikhail Efremov. She also had an extramarital affair with the actor Yaroslav Boyko, resulting in the birth of her son, Yan.

Dobrovolskaya is survived by her four children, Stepan, Nikolay, Yan, and Anastasia, as well as her third husband, cinematographer Dmitry Manannikov, whom she married in 2009.