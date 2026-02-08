Actress Quits Movie After Backlash: ‘F— That. I’m Out!’

A rising actress just made an early exit from a major film project…only two days after the big announcement that she was cast.

Indeed, Odessa A’zion, breakout star of Marty Supreme, has withdrawn from A24’s upcoming film Deep Cuts following online backlash over her casting.

The film, based on Holly Brickley’s novel set in the early 2000s, follows the romantic relationship between college friends Percy and Joe. Fans of the book were disappointed that A’zion was cast as Zoe Gutierrez, a supporting character described as having Mexican and Jewish heritage.

A’zion announced she had withdrawn from the production, admitting she hadn’t read the novel and acknowledging she should have “paid more attention” to all aspects of Zoe before agreeing to the role.

A’zion, who is of Jewish descent, was criticized online for taking the role, with many arguing the part should have gone to a Latina actress.

In a series of Instagram Story posts, the 25-year-old actress sided with fans.

“I’m so p—d y’all, I hadn’t read the book and should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting… and now that I know what I know??? F— that! IM OUT,” she wrote.

“I’d never take a role from someone else that’s meant to do it,” the actress continued. She explained that she had auditioned for the role of Percy but was cast as Zoe instead.

“I just cannot do it knowing more about Zoe now,” she added.

A’zion Offers Support to the Actress Who Lands the Part She Exited: “Can’t Wait to See Who It Ends Up Being’

A’zion is known for her roles in the Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme with Timothée Chalamet and the HBO series I Love LA. She’s up for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Actor Awards, formerly the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Actress Odessa A’zion. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

A’zion said she loved the book’s story but hadn’t had time to read it due to other work commitments.

“There are a plentitude of people more than capable of playing this role, and I am NOT one of them. I can’t wait to see who it ends up being,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Deep Cuts was set to begin filming this month. The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Civil War) and Drew Starkey (Queer).