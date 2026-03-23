Actress on Several CW Shows Dies of Cancer: RIP to Carrie Anne Fleming

Carrie Anne Fleming, an actress best known for her roles on CW’s iZombie, Supernatural, and Supergirl, has passed away. She was 51 years old.

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According to Variety, Fleming passed away on February 26 in Sidney, British Columbia. Her Supernatural co-star, Jim Beaver, revealed to the media outlet that she died amid a battle with breast cancer.

Born in August 1974, the actress landed her first role in the 1994 TV movie, Viper. She then played a support role in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore.

Years later, Fleming scored the role as Karen Singer, the wife of Beaver’s Supernatural character Bobby Singer. She was then cast as the mother of Full House star Candace Cameron Bure in the 2015 TV film The Unauthorized Full House Story.

She appeared in 12 episodes of iZombie as Candy Baker.

Her final acting role was in the 2025 short film, The Trip.

Fleming is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose (Max).

‘Supernatural’ Co-Star Mourns the Late Actress

In a post on , Beaver paid tribute to Fleming.

“To find a soul mate once in life is something of a miracle,” he shared. “To find one twice is almost unimaginable.

He then wrote, “To love and be loved is a pearl above price, but such pearls do come more than once or twice to the lucky. But to find oneself paired with someone who not only loves and is loved, but who seems by magic or the grace of the gods to understand you, to want what you are, to want you to be what you are, who GETS you and never feels the need to have you defend who you are, and about whom you feel the same — how many of us can say that spark of divinity has alighted on us once, much less twice? I can.”

Beaver then reflected on losing his first soul mate, actress Cecily Adams, to cancer in 2004, only to meet Fleming during Supernatural’s fifth season. The duo quickly bonded over the fact that their daughters have the same name. Although they grew close, they were unable to form a relationship because of geographic and legal constraints related to child custody.

“As it was, we just loved each other as best we could. There were others, for both of us, but always there was the bond we had started with,” he continued. “Had certain laws and maps been different, I’m not sure I would have been able to love anyone else. She got me like only one other person really, truly ever has. Except for my love for her, I’m not sure if I would have been good for her. But she was terribly good for me.”

Tragically, Beaver lost Fleming the way he lost Adams. “I never thought my heart could break so badly more than once,” he added. “But it has. But, oh, the two torches I carry — what bright, bright light they shed.”