Actress and Producer Get Engaged, Set Wedding Date Following Family Arrangement

An internationally beloved actress is engaged to a high-profile producer… in a marriage arranged by their families.

Videos by Suggest

Actress Lekha Chandra is set to marry producer Shreyas on October 19 at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru, per The Times of India. The couple got engaged on June 8 at a resort in Sakleshpur, surrounded by close family and friends.

Lekha Chandra is an Indian actress primarily working in the Kannada film industry. She debuted in the 2014 film Naanu Hemanth Avalu Sevanthi and has since appeared in movies like Vajrakaya and Krishna Rukku, according to IMDb.

Back in June, the couple shared a series of romantic shots revealing their engagement on Instagram. The series of shots kicked off with an artsy black and white photo of the couple’s lavish engagement rings.

The shots included the engaged actress and the producer warmly embracing, along with solo shots of them walking along a floral path.

“The Best Day Of My Life,” the couple wrote alongside the shots.

“Beautiful couple, beautiful journey ahead,” one onlooker wrote in the comments section. “Happy married life, God bless u,” another happy fan added.

“It’s an arranged marriage,” Chandra explained, per The Times of India. “The proposal came from Shreyas’s family, and my parents were also looking for the right match, so everything fell into place. Shreyas loves me deeply and is the best partner to begin this new chapter with.

“He’s well-cultured and passionate about his work,” the actress gushed. “I’ve finished shooting most of my projects and will focus fully on family after the wedding.”

The Future Groom Revealed How Actress Lekha Chandra Charmed His Mother Before They Were Engaged

Producer Shreyas also shared some insight into how the actress charmed his mother, sealing the deal.

“My mom liked Lekha from the start,” he explained. “I love Lekha’s understanding nature, which will help keep our family united.”

He also gave a few details about their upcoming, lavish wedding.

“We’re expecting around 5,000 guests to attend our wedding, and we will also host a reception on October 18,” he revealed of the fall nuptials.

In the meantime, the couple is enjoying their engagement bliss.

In July, the actress and producer seemed to be basking in the glow of being engaged, sharing a pair of sweet photos full of PDA on Instagram.

Image via Instagram / Lekha Chandra

The couple simply captioned the photos by writing, “LOVE ♥️.”