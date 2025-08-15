actor-was-recently-injured-in-motorcycle-crash

An internationally beloved actor was recently injured in a road accident while riding his motorcycle, colliding with a car.

Videos by Suggest

Fadhli Masoot, star of the Malaysian television drama series Heaven is Not Easy (Syurga Itu Bukan Mudah), recently opened up about the harrowing incident.

The accident took place back in June in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, as the 28-year-old actor was on his way home. The collision occurred when a car, driven by a woman, abruptly turned into a junction.

“I was riding my motorcycle on a straight road when a car suddenly made a turn,” Fadhli recalled, via NST. “Because of that, I ended up with six stitches on my eyelid.”

“Thankfully, I’m okay after receiving treatment,” the actor continued. “There were no major injuries apart from the stitches; the rest are just muscle injuries and minor abrasions. I’ve lodged a police report, and the case is now under investigation.”

Actor Fadhli Masoot, image via his Instagram

Fadhli revealed that he had reached out to his wife, Suraya Eusoff, who promptly arrived at the scene and rushed him to the hospital.

“She managed everything well that day, but later that night, she broke down and cried while apologising,” he recalled.

“She felt guilty because I had initially asked her to join me that day to help clean the house. If she had come along, we would’ve taken the car—and the accident might not have happened.”

“She was fine the whole day, but I think it only hit her later how serious things could’ve been,” the actor explained.

The Accident Follows the Actor Tying the Know Back in March

Meanwhile, the actor revealed back in March that he’d tied the knot.

“Were you surprised? Me too,” he admitted on social media. “But it’s better to be surprised by good news. I hope that’s the case too!”

“Thank you to everybody who prayed for our happiness and good marriage. This also doesn’t mean that I will stop being an actor. This is a life story that promises a lifelong joy,” he added.

Fadhli also shared that he married his wife on 2 March at Al-Falah Mosque, USJ 9, Selangor, with a reception the following day at A Park, Puchong.