Actor Suliman Eid Dead at 63, Cause of Death Revealed

Beloved Egyptian actor and comedian Suliman Eid has passed away.

Eid, best known for his performances in films such as Africano and 30 Years Ago, died on Friday morning at the age of 63. According to reports, the actor experienced a sudden health crisis and passed shortly after being admitted to a hospital.

The Cairo Scene confirmed the news, while Al-Ahram Gate, an Egyptian government website, revealed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

His son, Abdo Soliman Eid, shared the news of his passing in a heartfelt and emotional tribute.

“We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. My father is in the care of God,” he wrote on Facebook.

“My heart is in so much pain, my father, but I swear to God I am reassured that you are in the best and greatest place with the one who cares more about you than all of us, and that is what makes my pain go away. I love you, my love, my support, and my back. I miss you,” he added in a follow-up post.

Eid was a celebrated actor and comedian whose impressive career spanned decades, leaving a lasting impact across film, television, and theater. His journey in acting began in the late 1980s with a role in the TV series Backiza and Zaghloul (1986).

Suliman Eid’s Breakthrough Role Came in the 90s

However, it was his breakout performance as a prison guard in the 1992 political satire Terrorism and Kebab, starring the legendary Adel Imam, that solidified his place in the industry, according to his IMDb profile.

Over the course of his career, he amassed more than 150 acting credits, starring in acclaimed titles such as Tuyoor el-Zalam, The Student Cop, Harb Atalia, Birds of Darkness, Sleep in Honey, and Hammam in Amsterdam. His final performance came in the 2025 film Siko Siko.

Egyptian Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Heno also paid tribute to Eid in the wake of his passing.

“A distinguished artist left this world,” he wrote on Facebook. “[He] was able to leave a clear imprint full of joy in the conscience of the audience, and with his simple performance, and his spontaneity adored by his audience, he was able to become the voice of Egyptian folk simplicity in its purest images.”