actor-neil-summers-has-died

Neil Summers, a veteran Hollywood stuntman turned actor, has died at 81.

Summers was best known for his role as The Rodent in the 1990 comic book film Dick Tracy, alongside Warren Beatty and Al Pacino, and as Dougy in the 1987 sci-fi action classic RoboCop.

The London-born actor passed away on September 4 at his home in Kanab, Utah, according to TMZ, citing family friend David Friedman. He was surrounded by loved ones. While the official cause of death hasn’t been disclosed, it’s believed he died of natural causes.

Summers’ filmography also includes roles in films such as The Shawshank Redemption and My Name Is Nobody, according to his IMDb. Meanwhile, he appeared in numerous TV shows, including Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and, fittingly, The Fall Guy.

Neil Summers Did Stunts in Films for Elvis Presley, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood

As a stuntman, he worked alongside legends like Elvis Presley, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. His stunt credits include Holes, Bedazzled, U.S. Marshals, Harry and the Hendersons, Howard the Duck, Better Off Dead, The Outlaw Josey Wales, El Dorado, and two Naked Gun films.

Summers was also a stunt double for actors like Warren Oates, Roddy McDowall, Michael Anderson Jr., and Michael J. Pollard.

His last stunt performance was in the 2008 western Appaloosa, starring Ed Harris.

According to IMDb, Summers owned one of the largest collections of Western movie memorabilia in the world. Several items from his collection are displayed at the Gene Autry Museum. In addition to his memorabilia, Neil authored several books, including “Candid Cowboys,” “Candid Cowboys – Vol. 2,” “Unsung Heroes,” and “TV Western Round Up,” which explore the world of Westerns and the stars and stunt performers who brought them to life.

Per TMZ, he is survived by his longtime partner, Karen, along with his sister, niece, and nephew