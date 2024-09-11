actor-james-hollcroft-found-dead-at-26-days-after-going-missing

James Hollcroft, a Mexican actor best known for his work on the TV series Como dice el dicho, was found dead just days after he went missing. He was 26 years old.

According to his sister, Jane Hollcroft, James went missing on September 3 and was found dead days later. His family and fans sprang into action to find him after he was reported missing.

“I will love you forever, thank you for the years we shared together and for giving me the most magnificent moments,” Jane wrote in a post on Instagram. “You will always be present in our hearts little brother.”

Jane further revealed that James was last seen near his home in Mexico City. He was also seen at Televisa Studios’ Artistic Education Centre where he worked and studied.

The actor’s brother-in-law, Arturo Avila Meija, also took to Instagram to pay tribute.

“I wish that everything is just another dream,” Arturo wrote. “Thank you for being the brother that you were, the uncle that you were with your nephews, the great son that you were. We are going to miss you a lot, this really breaks my heart. Today we are lowering the curtain here but I know that you are in heaven doing that great staging that you talked so much about.”

He then added, “I love you baby brother I will always carry you in my heart.”

No further details about the actor’s death have been disclosed.

The School James Hollcroft Attended Releases Statement After He Was Found Dead

Along with his sister and brother-in-law, the school James Hollcroft attended released a statement about he was discovered dead at 26.

“Thank you for all those good times we spent together during your acting training,” the statement reads. “We will carry you in our memories and in our hearts, you will always be part of our CEA family, farewell dear James Hollcroft.”

James’ friend, Luis Duval, also shared in a now-deleted post, “I love you, I love you so much. I’m going to miss you. Fly high my boy. I will always remember how great you are.”

James’ fans further mourned his passing, with one writing, “Rest in peace and strength for you and your family.”

Another added, “Much peace, strength, all the affection and deep love to his family. May his soul rest with the angels in the sky surrounded by infinite love.”