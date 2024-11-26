actor-govinda-breaks-silence-after-being-airlifted-to-hospital-for-medical-emergency

Govinda, a veteran actor who accidentally shot himself in October, has faced another serious medical scare. According to IANS, the actor known for over 160 films, including Hero No. 1 and Raja Babu, was airlifted to a Mumbai hospital on November 16.

Videos by Suggest

The 60-year-old Indian star felt general discomfort while in Jalgaon, India, during his Maha Yuti political campaign. His chest pain and leg discomfort quickly worsened, requiring emergency assistance. He was transported by helicopter to a Mumbai hospital.

As of the latest update, Govinda’s diagnosis remains undisclosed. However, he has been discharged from the medical facility.

According to another IANS report, Govinda appeared publicly last Wednesday and assured the media, “Sab achcha hai” (All is well).

The Details of Govinda’s Previous Gunshot Injury

Meanwhile, the recent health setback come just weeks after the actor suffered a gunshot wound.

On October 1 in Mumbai, Govinda reportedly dropped his handgun at 4:45 a.m., causing it to discharge. The film actor was hospitalized with a leg injury, according to ANI.

Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, who treated the actor following the accident, stated that the bullet struck just below the left knee, requiring 8 to 10 stitches.

“Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg,” Shashi Sinha, Govinda’s manager, explained to the outlet then. “The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable.”

“With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed,” Govinda himself added. “I thank the doctors and you for keeping me in your prayers.”

The actor also detailed how the incident went down.

“I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning,” he recalled. “Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened, and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted,”

When the beloved actor was asked why he owned a firearm, he shot back (get it?) candidly.

“When you have fame, you have to be cautious as there are people who love you, and then there are those who envy you,” he explained.