‘The Voice’ Star Sundance Head Shot in Texas, Wife Asks for Prayers

Sundance Head’s wife was left asking for prayers after the Country singer was accidentally shot at his rural Texas ranch. It seems the 46-year-old The Voice winner, whose real name is Jason Head, shot himself on Friday.

‘[Head] was putting a gun away at his ranch when it “slipped out of the holster, hit the side of the jeep and discharged into his stomach area,” Trey Newman, the singer’s publicist, told CBS News on Saturday.

Newman stated that the bullet narrowly missed all vital organs. The singer is anticipated to make a complete recovery.

Sundance Head accidentally shot himself at his Texas ranch. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

In a post on Head’s official Facebook page, his wife Misty provided updates following the incident and requested prayers. She recounted that after being struck by the bullet, Head managed to run to the end of the road to signal a passing car for help.

“He’s so lucky and grateful to be alive. Thank you to the Good Samaritan who stopped and helped and the fast response by life flight and the doctors,” Misty wrote at the time.

“Prayer Warriors we need y’all,” wrote at the outset of the incident. “This is Misty – I don’t have a lot of information but please keep Sundance in your prayers. Sundance has been life flighted with a gun shot wound to his stomach per the paramedics who called me. They told me once they land he’s going in for immediate surgery.”

Sundance Head is Expected to Make a Full Recovery, Wife Notes Him ‘Being on the Bigger Side’ Saved Him

However, in an update, Misty revealed Sundance wouldn’t need surgery after all. Head’s wife was also sure to note that the ample size of her husband’s gut may have saved his life.

“[The] Doctor just called me. [The] bullet went in above his navel and lodged into his abdominal wall missing all vital organs. He will not require surgery as they are not removing the bullet,” she added.

“Him being on the bigger side was a good thing. Bullet is in his fatty tissue. Thanks for all the prayers,” Misty concluded.

Head first gained fame with his appearance on American Idol in 2007, where he introduced himself as the son of singer Roy Head. He later competed on The Voice in 2016, joining Blake Shelton’s team, and ultimately emerged as the winner.