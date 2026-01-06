Actor and Actress Welcome Baby Together: ‘New Year, New Family Member’

An actress kicked off the new year in style by welcoming a baby after just over a year of wedded bliss with her actor husband.

Desperate Housewives star Andrea Bowen just added a tiny new character to her cast. The 35-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to reveal she and husband Josh Zuckerman officially welcomed their first child. “New year, new family member,” she shared, alongside a picture of some very tiny, very adorable new feet.

“We are floating,” the actress added, tagging her husband. Bowen also thanked her birthing team for “helping guide her into our arms.”

So far, new baby’s name is being kept under wraps…

Meanwhile, plenty of fans and friends raced to the comments to congratulate the actress and her actor hubby on the new baby.

“Congratulations!!!!! You are going to be an amazing mommy,” one top fan comment read.

“Omg congratulations!!🥹❤️ I literally just watched the last episode of Desperate Housewives where Julie gives birth yesterday, and woke up to this post so now the show feels like real life🥹🫶 so happy for you!💗” another fan gushed.

Andrea Bowen and Josh Zuckerman Have Been Very Public About Their Relationship

Bowen and Zuckerman wed in 2024. Last February, the new mother shared engagement photos on Instagram, including a shot of the couple gazing into each other’s eyes and another of Bowen playfully draping her veil over the Sex Drive star’s head.

“We got a good thing goin’, @zuckermanjosh. Let’s date forever?” Bowen wrote.

Proving he was paying attention the first time, Zuckerman commented under the photos, “@andiebo I recall already answering this question, but to be super clear – YES ❤️❤️.”

Josh Zuckerman and Andrea Bowen at the ‘School Spirits’ screening on January 28, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount+)

A few months after tying the knot, the new dad penned a touching tribute to Bowen on Instagram. In the post, Zuckerman shared photos from their wedding, along with a few solo shots of Bowen.

“We got married, and then about 6 months later, you had a birthday. 2 occasions to proclaim and affirm how much I love and cherish you. @andiebo you’re one in a gazillion ❤️❤️.”

“My groom! If you could see my cheeks blushing!!” Bowen wrote in the comments.