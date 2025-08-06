Active Shooter Reported At Fort Stewart, 5 Soldiers Wounded, Suspect In Custody

A shooting was reported at Fort Stewart in Georgia. A total of five soldiers were shot during the incident, and the installation was locked down for more than an hour. The alleged shooter, unnamed, has been apprehended.

The official Facebook account for the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield initially reported that a lockdown was issued at around 11 a.m., local time. All gates on Fort Stewart were closed, and people inside were instructed to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors.”

Minutes later, authorities reported an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. Law enforcement responded to the complex at 10:56 a.m.

Almost 40 minutes later, the alleged shooter was apprehended. Minutes later, at 12:10 p.m., Fort Stewart lifted the lockdown of the main cantonment area. However, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area remains under lockdown.

Fort Stewart reported that five soldiers were wounded during the incident, having previously reported casualties at the incident. Casualties refer to military individuals who are killed, wounded, or captured during an incident, as per Merriam-Webster.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to Fort Stewart at 11:09 a.m. and treated the wounded on-site. All five soldiers were transported to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details will be revealed by authorities until the investigation concludes. Fort Stewart reported no active threat to the community.

Reactions

The Liberty County School System announced that three schools, Button Gwinnett Elementary, Joseph Martin Elementary, and Snelson Golden Middle School, were placed on a soft lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” in response to the active shooter incident at Fort Stewart.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed on X that President Donald Trump was briefed on the Fort Stewart shooting. The White House is monitoring the situation, Leavitt confirmed.

Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp addressed the shooting in a statement shared on X.

“As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart,” Kemp said. “We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”