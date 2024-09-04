Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia is currently on hard lockdown following reports of an active shooter. Per FOX 5 Atlanta, there have been multiple phone calls and messages about a possible shooting. News crews have already arrived on the scene.

Images captured from news helicopters show dozens of ambulances and police vehicles surrounding the school. Per Atlanta News First, at least one person has been loaded into a medical helicopter on a stretcher.

“The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says this is for the safety of everyone right now. Please do not visit your child’s school at this time. We cannot release students during a lockdown,” the school district said in a statement. “We will let you know as soon as BCSO says it is all clear for dismissal.”

BREAKING: There are multiple injuries at the Apalachee High School shooting. 1 person has been airlifted. pic.twitter.com/AWOLjQhUGa — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) September 4, 2024

Active Shooter Reported at Apalachee High School

Casualties have been reported in the active shooter situation at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, located about 45 minutes outside of Atlanta. This is according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.

One suspect is in custody, per the sheriff’s office. The incident is over and a local hospital is “treating multiple gunshot wounds,” according to one source familiar with the situation.

Details on the number of victims and their conditions are not known at this time. This is a developing story.