Acclaimed Rock Musician Covers Bruce Springsteen in New Commercial, and Fans Can’t Believe It

Rock musician Cameron Winter covered a Bruce Springsteen track in a new Xbox commercial. This has somehow simultaneously shocked fans while remaining unamusing to most.

Videos by Suggest

Cameron Winter, frontman of the rock band Geese, has just covered Bruce Springsteen’s hit “Dancing In The Dark.” But it’s not available to fans as it’s a cover for an advertisement.

On October 16, Xbox released an ad for their new handheld device, the ROG Xbox Ally. The device will function similarly to the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck (or the PSP (we will never forget you)). It allows gamers to play Xbox games away from their console.

The advert follows a man’s day-to-day working in Tokyo as he carves out time to play by himself and with his daughter thanks to his portable gaming device. Real cute stuff, but what’s really caught fans’ attention is the backing music.

Fans Simultaneously Lose It And Don’t Care About The Bruce Springsteen Cover

Fans took to the internet to share their surprise over the seemingly random cover.

“It’s ultimately meaningless but pretty funny that 20 years ago, Cameron Winter doing a Springsteen Xbox commercial would have made him less cool than Coldplay but more or less nobody gives a f–k these days,” wrote one, aptly summing up the general consensus.

“What the f–k do you mean cameron winter covered bruce springsteen for an xbox ad,” incredulously asked another.

Despite the general apathy over the cover, some are pretty hyped about it.

“I need to listen to the full cameron winter bruce springsteen cover. Why must it be in an xbox ad,” cried a third.

“He answered my prayers for a Springsteen cover,” commented someone else, excited for the cover.

It’s a shame the cover isn’t available for streaming, although considering the surprising demand, it may be something they consider.

One user complained that they’d been waiting for two years for Geese to do a cover of “literally any Bruce Springsteen song,” only for it to be for an advert.

I don’t think I’ve seen such a strangely apathetic reaction to something big like this. I suppose we are in the end times.