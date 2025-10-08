abc-talk-show-host-reveals-pregnancy-on-live-tv

An ABC talk show host revealed she is pregnant on live TV.

During the Oct. 8 episode of ABC talk show The View, host Alyssa Farah Griffin announced she and her husband, Justin Griffin, were expecting their first child.

“Baby Griffin is on the way and we’re just so excited – and terrified,” she told her co-hosts. “It’s starting to feel very real. This past week, I felt the baby kicks for the first time, and immediately I grabbed Justin’s hand and he felt it, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s happening?!’ It was magical.”

Our 'View' family is getting even bigger — @alyssaFarah Griffin is expecting! ❤️ Congratulations, Alyssa and Justin! pic.twitter.com/AK6XFidcKU — The View (@TheView) October 8, 2025

Justin, who appeared on the show for the announcement, further shared, “The time is flying by, it’s crazy, I’ve always wanted to be a father, and you feel so present when you get the news. Like, ‘This is happening!’ But then all of a sudden you zoom out and you’re like, ‘Wait, we’re 22 weeks pregnant? Where did it go? – slow down!'”

The couple also revealed that the baby is a boy.

The ABC Talk Show Host and Her Husband Tried to Conceive For Two Years Before Doing Five Rounds of IVF

Meanwhile, the ABC talk show host and her husband spoke about their struggles with conceiving.

The couple, who married in November 2021, said they tried to conceive for two years before doing five rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF). Amid the treatments, Alyssa discovered she has endometriosis.

“I went undiagnosed my whole life until I started this process,” Alyssa shared. “So that just added to the complications.”

The couple said they couldn’t have navigated their journey without each other’s support.

“First and foremost, I have the best partner in the world,” Alyssa said about Justin. “Like they say, marry your best friend, and Justin is mine.”

She also said the talk show has been more than accommodating of her situation. “The View is hard work, and luckily, I had the flexibility of the schedule to make early morning appointments in Midtown before racing to do the show. And my husband, he was there for me throughout it all, by my side at the doctor’s, right there with me.”

However, Alyssa admitted there have been other struggles along the way. “There were a couple of times I was an absolute monster!” she declared. “IVF, it was an emotional roller coaster. My first round wasn’t bad, but I got over-confident and started my second right away, and let me tell you, it’s unlike anything I’ve experienced.”

She went on to add, “You do feel somewhat out of control with your own body. It’s hard to balance the hormones of it all, especially when you’re not getting the best news after a cycle. But Justin, he was never hard on me.”