abc-soap-opera-star-plots-return-after-years-away

A familiar face is returning to Port Charles. After a six-year absence and more than a decade since he was a series regular, a fan favorite is set to return to a certain ABC soap opera.

Videos by Suggest

Nathan Dean (formerly Parsons) is back on the set of General Hospital, reprising his role as Ethan Lovett.

“We are so excited that Nathan Dean is returning to General Hospital as Ethan this April,” the show’s executive producer Frank Valentini told TV Insider earlier this month. “We have a great story planned — with, of course, a few twists along the way.”

Dean originated the part of Ethan Lovett, the son of Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) and Luke Spencer (the late Anthony Geary).

Nathan Dean Parsons (Ethan) and Anthony Geary (Luke) in a scene from a 2010 episode of ‘General Hospital.’ (Photo by Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Dean first joined General Hospital on January 30, 2009, appearing regularly until 2012. He returned for the show’s 50th anniversary in 2013, again in 2015 for Luke Spencer’s exit, and most recently in 2020.

New episodes featuring the actor are set to air in the coming weeks.

Nathan Dean Had More Good News to Share Alongside His Return to His Signature ABC Soap Opera Role

Meanwhile, Dean recently took to Instagram to share some more good news with General Hospital fans… he’s going to be a father.

Earlier this week, Dean posted an Instagram photo of himself and his wife holding a sonogram while eating at Taco Bell. “We didn’t want to be cheesy, but we think this next chapter is going to be a Baja Blast!” the ABC soap opera fan favorite captioned the cute shot.

In the candid photo, Dean sported a ball cap with “Dad” written on it, while his wife wore a T-shirt themed after the sitcom Friends, which read: “The One Where Everyone Finds Out I’m Pregnant.”

“I’m so lucky and blessed to have this wonderful woman in my life. She made me whole,” the actor added. “I can’t wait to see where this journey goes.”

Dean also added the hastags #babydean,” “#from4to5,” “#babynumber3,” and “#tacobellcravings.

The new baby will be welcomed by a big brother and sister. While Dean’s wife keeps her Instagram private, her bio proudly states she’s a “Happy mom to an adorable little boy and a beautiful little girl.”

Nathan Dean Parsons in 2019. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, new episodes featuring the actor and daddy-to-be reprising his soap opera role are set to air in the coming weeks. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.