ABC Soap Opera Actor Dies of ‘Aggressive Bacterial Infection’: André Landzaat Was 81

André Landzaat, perhaps best known for his role as the villain Tony Cassadine on ABC’s General Hospital, has passed away.

Videos by Suggest

Landzat, a Dutch actor who appeared on the beloved soap in the 1980s, died peacefully in the hospital on September 21 due to pneumonia, with his husband, Ed Lesemann, by his side, per Dutch outlet De Telegraaf. He was 81.

He had a history of major medical issues, including heart problems and a stroke. Landzat’s most recent battle was against what the De Telegraaf called an “aggressive bacterial infection.”

A Facebook post on his official page confirmed the news of his death.

“We are so sorry to share some very sad news,” the post began. “Andre passed away peacefully today in the hospital, with Ed, his dear partner, right by his side. We know how much Andre cared for each of his students, and he truly loved you all.

“We hope we can all hold on to the many lessons and memories he’s given us,” the post added. “Fly, dear Andre, you are forever in our hearts, and your teachings will always have an impact on us as actors and human beings.”

André Landzaat Appeared on Shows Like ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Before Landing His Signature Soap Opera Role

Landzaat began his career studying acting in Paris before moving to New York City. According to IMDb, he initially appeared on shows like Laverne & Shirley, The Six Million Dollar Man, Family, and All That Glitters.

Eventually, he landed his signature role on General Hospital.

His character, initially Tony Castle, was later revealed to be the first member of the shadowy Cassadine family. This family launched the show’s famous “Ice Princess” saga, plotting to freeze the world with a weather machine. Landzaat was part of a major twist when Tony and the main character, Alexandria, froze to death in his brother Mikkos Cassadine’s “ice chamber.”

He appeared in 84 episodes of the series.

More recently, Landzaat had enjoyed a second career teaching method acting online.

His last acting role was in the 2024 short film Ties.