ABC Reality TV Personality Addresses Rumors About Her Marriage

Katie Thurston has publicly addressed speculation about her marriage, pushing back against online rumors that she and her husband, Jeff Arcuri, are headed for divorce.

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The former The Bachelorette star responded directly to the claims in a series of since-expired Instagram Stories shared on April 21.

Thurston confronted the rumors after a social media user questioned her relationship, pointing to Arcuri’s lack of interaction with her recent posts. She responded humorously as she interrogated her husband.

“I have a question: Are you divorcing me?” she asked Arcuri. “Well, I noticed you haven’t been ‘liking’ my posts, like, the last six you haven’t ‘liked.’ … The internet says you’re leaving me.”

Naturally, he denied any such thought, questioning whether she was “serious” about her line of enquiry.

“I don’t look at Instagram, are you serious?” he questioned. “I’ll go ‘like’ them right now if you need to. I don’t ‘like’ anything.”

Fake Facebook Account Announced Their Split

Thurston finally explained the “shocking news” she received from a fake Facebook account which announced that they were splitting up. “Some random account [reported it],” Thurston said. Apparently, the page believed it was “no wonder” their marriage was coming to an end.

The comedian then jokingly said said, “Are you recording this? I am leaving you.”

The reality TV personality and Arcuri married in March 2025 after getting engaged the previous year. Their relationship developed after Thurston rose to prominence on The Bachelor and later starred as the lead on The Bachelorette.

Despite the rumors, Thurston has continued to share updates that point to stability in her marriage. She recently announced that she and Arcuri purchased a home together, describing the move as “a huge project we will be documenting over the next year.”

“This is just the beginning as we create our demo plan,” she said. Thurston then informed her followers they can stay up-to-date on the progress of their home through a YouTube series they plan to make.

So in the end, they’re doing the opposite of splitting up. They’re starting a whole new life together.