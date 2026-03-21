A TV News Couple’s Divorce Is Getting Messy

A former CBS anchor is divorcing his wife, who is an ABC news anchor, after nearly a decade of marriage. They are reportedly now embroiled in a vicious court battle… making headlines instead of reporting them.

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According to Connecticut court documents obtained by Page Six, Josh Elliott filed for divorce from Liz Cho on June 20, 2025

Court papers state that “the marriage of the parties has broken down irretrievably.” Elliott, 54, is requesting a “dissolution of the marriage” and “an equitable distribution of all property, both real and personal.”

Meanwhile, Cho, 55, filed her own cross-complaint in November, agreeing their marriage “has broken down irretrievably.”

But things took a turn for the worse.

Cho reportedly requested all communications Elliott had with other women, including “copies of written correspondence, emails, cards, WeChat messages, Facebook messages, social media messaging, instant messaging, telephonic text messages, transcribed voicemail messages, or any written forms of communication” between Elliott and any woman he might have been romantically involved with during their marriage.

Elliott wasn’t having it, firing back that the request was “unreasonable, unnecessary, harassing, and not likely to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence.

TV News Couple’s Divorce Heats Up in 2026

In January 2026, Cho filed another complaint, alleging Elliott had arranged for a moving truck to come to their Connecticut home while she was on vacation with her daughter from a previous marriage.

Elliott is accused of moving a “significant amount of furniture and furnishings from the marital residence,” and, in a classic dog-napping, their “two Portuguese Water dogs,” which Cho claims were “supposed to stay in the marital residence.”

Former TV news couple Liz Cho and Josh Elliott in 2016. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cho alleges that Elliott has not returned her personal property.

“On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, [Cho] realized that she was missing a valuable watch and earrings from her jewelry bag,” the court docs read. “As [Elliott] s the only other person who had access to the missing watch and jewelry, [Cho] believes [Elliott] is in possession of such personal property…”

Josh Elliott Pushes Back at Estranged Wife’s Allegations

Unsurprisingly, Elliott denies this.

“[Cho] alleges [Elliott] ‘ransacked’ and ‘abandoned’ the marital residence — claims that are patently false and intended to annoy, harass and intimidate [Elliott],” his response claims.

“[Elliott] did not ransack the marital home. He did not damage the property. He did not render the residence uninhabitable; He removed limited personal property and furnishings so he would have a safe haven from [Cho’s] escalating and erratic behavior direct at not only [Elliott], but his minor child as well.”

“[Elliott] removed only limited furniture items and furnishings, many from the basement, solely to furnish a new residence after removing himself and his child from a hostile environment created by [Cho]. All property remains intact and subject to equitable distribution,” the response continued.

“Perhaps most egregious is [Cho’s] baseless accusation that [Elliott] stole her jewelry. This allegation is made without evidence, without corroboration and without even a good-faith attempt to verify the truth,” the response added.

Elliott then fired back with his own accusations, claiming Cho was guilty of monitoring his “private phone calls; Rifling through [Elliott’s] personal belongings and closet; Leaving the marital residence for extended periods without communication despite the presence of two dogs requiring daily care,” among other things.

We’ll probably be right back with more on this messy divorce after these messages…