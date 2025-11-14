A ‘Tonight Show’ and Daytime TV Favorite Has Died: Marjorie Johnson Was 106

Marjorie Johnson, Minnesota’s prize-winning baker and daytime TV favorite who became a correspondent for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, has died.

The beloved baker and TV personality passed away on October 30, according to Minnesota ABC affiliate KSTP. Johnson was 106.

Known as the “Blue Ribbon Baker” of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, Johnson was famous for her award-winning baked goods, which earned her numerous accolades at the Minnesota State Fair. She also showcased her culinary skills on shows like The Rosie O’Donnell Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and The Talk.

Marjorie Johnson alongside Jay Leno and Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019. (Image via YouTube / The Kelly Clarkson Show)

Robbinsdale Mayor Brad Sutton stated that Johnson’s “endless energy, warmth and talent in the kitchen brought smiles to so many faces, both her at home and across the nation,” CBS News reported.

“Marjorie wasn’t just Robbinsdale’s ‘Blue Ribbon Baker’ — she was a beloved neighbor, a source of inspiration, and a shining example of the joy and generosity that define our community since 1968,” Sutton added.

Marjorie Johnson Didn’t Enter Baking Competitions Until Later in Life

Born in Minneapolis in 1919, the 4’8″ Johnson reportedly entered her first baking competition in her 50s. She amassed over 2,500 ribbons at the State Fair, with 1,000 of them being first-place blue ribbons, as noted on her Blue Ribbon Baking site. She continued to compete in the fair even after turning 100.

In 2007, she became a correspondent for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, bringing her homemade dishes to events like the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the Emmy Awards, and the Las Vegas Bikefest.

Marjorie Johnson as a ‘Tonight Show’ correspondent at Las Vegas Bikefest. (Image via NBC TV)

That same year, she published her book, The Road to Blue Ribbon Baking: With Marjorie.

Beyond her baking, Johnson was also very active, according to CBS News. She worked out with a personal trainer at her local New Hope YMCA three times a week.

Meanwhile, the comments section of a YouTube post featuring her Tonight Show segment from Las Vegas Bikefest is filled with well-wishers who had heard the news of her passing.

“Came here to get some laughter this morning after hearing of her death yesterday. 106 years old. A life well lived,” one comment read.