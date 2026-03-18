A ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Halo’ Legend Has Died: Family Announces Passing of William C. Dietz

William C. Dietz, the legendary sci-fi author known for his work on the Halo and Star Wars franchises, has died.

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His family confirmed the news of his death on March 15 via his personal Facebook account. He was 80 years old.

“With heavy hearts, we want to share the passing of our husband and father, William C Dietz,” his family began in the announcement.

“He brought joy to many, as a friend and an author,” the author’s family continued. “Writing was a part of him as much as breathing, and hardly a day went by where he wasn’t at the computer creating more adventures.” His family noted that his goal was to “provide readers with an escape from the messy, often unsatisfying, endings of real-world stories.”

“As we mourn his passing, we will continue to hear his voice in the books he wrote,” his family added. “We know that his words and kindness will live on in all who loved and knew him.”

Dietz’s cause and place of death weren’t disclosed.

Dietz was primarily a science fiction author, known for his original works such as the Andromeda Wars trilogy. However, his reputation in the genre led many gaming franchises to contract him to write tie-in novels, which provided additional story context for their popular games.

Dietz’s gaming tie-in novels included Halo: The Flood (2003), StarCraft II: Heaven’s Devils (2010), Mass Effect: Deception (2012), and Resistance: The Gathering Storm (2009). He also wrote several books for the Star Wars – Dark Forces series, including Soldier for the Empire (1997), Rebel Agent (1998), and Jedi Knight (1998).

Fans Take to Social Media to Mourn the Passing of William C. Dietz

Since the news of William C. Dietz’s passing, many have taken to social media to remember the author and his work. The official Halo account posted a tribute to Dietz on Twitter, featuring the artwork from his 2003 novel, Halo: The Flood.

We are deeply saddened to hear the news of William C. Dietz's passing.



In 2003, Dietz authored Halo: The Flood where fans experienced his expanded portrayal of Halo: CE's story through new characters and perspectives.



Our thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace, William. pic.twitter.com/aBHrYMuscg — Halo (@Halo) March 16, 2026

Meanwhile, in the replies to the post, fans mourned the author’s passing.

“RIP to a legend, his Halo books are still my favorites,” one fan wrote. “Grew up on the books, genuinely made Halo one of my favorite sci-fi franchises with the expansion to the lore and characters. Rest in Peace, Mr. Dietz,” another fan added.

“Absolutely horrible news. I just so happen to be currently re-reading The Flood. William and his family are in my thoughts for the rest of the read. Rest in Peace, William,” a third fan wrote.

However, one fan summed up Dietz’s legacy perfectly.

“Legends never die, your name will live on forever in the Halo community,” they wrote.