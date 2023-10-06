A Shocking Upset: Jamie Lynn Spears Booted Off Last Night’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Tuesday night’s jaw-dropping elimination of Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten left judges confused and blindsided.

Latin night on Dancing With The Stars featured a shocking elimination both judges and fans didn’t expect.

ABC

Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of Britney Spears and star of Zoey 101 was sent home during the second week of the show’s 32nd season.

After Spears’ elimination, celebrity judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba couldn’t hide their disbelief. However, after viewer votes were tallied, the answer was clear—the duo earned their spot at the bottom. Alongside Spears and Bersten, stars facing elimination included football star Adrian Peterson and pro dancer Britt Stewart.

After DWTS host announced Spears’ departure, judge Derek Hough weighed in on the situation.

“Honestly, it’s quite surprising,” Hough explained “Jamie Lynn you were fantastic. It’s just, wow. It’s a shocker, honestly.”

Despite Spears’ cha-cha earning a respectable score from the judges, viewers may have had an ulterior motive for giving her the boot off DWTS.

Did #FreeBritney Followers Take Things Too Far?

Jamie Lynn, allegedly complicit in her sister Britney’s conservatorship, is known to be on fans of the pop star’s bad side. Given that Jamie and the “Gimme More” singer’s feud has been controversial and highly publicized, some viewers suspect #FreeBritney followers purposely voted her off the show.

Following Jamie’s elimination, Britney fans took to Twitter to celebrate the novice dancer’s early removal.

One fan tweeted, “I don’t even watch DWTS but Jamie Lynn really is that delusional huh? She thought people were gonna vote for her? Babe…everyone literally hates you. We all know you helped enable the shit with Britney and tbh you don’t have even half the talent your sister ever had.”

“Surprised Jamie Lynn Spears got voted off #DWTS given how expertly she manages to dance around accusations such as being complicit in her sister’s abuse as well as the accusations of being a massive bully who takes no accountability for her actions,” another fan ranted.

Another viewer spoofed Kamala Harris’ viral, “We did it, Joe” video, posting, “We did it, Joe! Jamie Lynn Spears has been eliminated on #DWTS.”

We did it, Joe! Jamie Lynn Spears has been eliminated on #DWTS pic.twitter.com/tKwhRLOlpi — . (@CheyanneBabeey) October 4, 2023

Better luck next time, Jamie Lynn. Perhaps you could take some dancing cues from your older sis for your next cha-cha.