A Reggae Legend Has Died: RIP to Dilworth Karaka

The music world is mourning the death of Dilworth Karaka, the founding member and frontman of the influential New Zealand reggae band Herbs. Karaka died at the age of 75, leaving behind a legacy that helped shape the sound and message of Pacific reggae.

Karaka’s family reportedly confirmed his death in a statement shared on social media. Their announcement prompted tributes from musicians, fans, and cultural leaders across Aotearoa New Zealand.

British reggae band UB40 also posted about Dilworth Karaka’s passing. They expressed their sadness, writing, “They were the first friends we made in New Zealand when they met us off the plane and treated us like family.”

“Our condolences to the band, his family and friends, RIP Dilworth your music lives on.”

Born in 1950, Karaka became one of the key figures behind Herbs. They formed the band in Auckland in 1979, which blended reggae with Polynesian musical influences. The band quickly gained recognition for its distinctive Pacific sound and its willingness to address political and cultural issues affecting Māori and Pasifika communities.

Dilworth Karaka Was A Part Of Herbs For Over Forty Years

As the band’s guitarist and lead singer, Karaka helped guide Herbs for more than four decades. His voice and songwriting played a central role in shaping the group’s identity and message. Their music often carried themes of social justice and solidarity, giving a powerful soundtrack to protest movements and cultural expression in New Zealand.

Herbs went on to become one of the most respected bands in New Zealand music history. Their work helped establish what is now widely known as the Pacific reggae style and inspired later artists and groups throughout the region.

Karaka remained closely associated with Herbs throughout his life. He stood as the last remaining member of the group’s original lineup for many years.

As fans remember his music and message, Dilworth Karaka’s influence continues to resonate. Through his songs and impact, he helped define a powerful chapter in Pacific and New Zealand musical history.