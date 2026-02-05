a-country-singer-and-rock-musician-husband-are-currently-expecting-a-baby-girl-together

This country singer and her rocker husband are officially on baby watch, with their little leading lady scheduled to make her big debut very soon.

Sydney Quiseng (formerly of country pop group Echosmith) announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Cameron Quiseng (formerly of pop rockers Allstar Weekend).

The 28-year-old revealed the news on Oct. 20 with a stunning photo shoot captured in Colmar, France.

“Baby Quiseng coming March 2026 🤎,” the country singer, who married her musician/actor beau in 2019, wrote alongside the scenic photo dump.

The announcement drew support from several celebrity friends, with Chloë Grace Moretz, Meghan Trainor, and Alexa PenaVega among those liking the post.

“Yes!!!! You guys are going to absolutely crush this. Over the moon excited for you both!!!!!” one very approving fan comment read.

But the baby train wasn’t making its final stop just yet. The couple hopped back on social media to share the next chapter of their journey: a gender reveal party. On Jan. 20, they posted a sweet video of the big moment. The footage showed them digging champagne glasses into a fancy white-iced cake, only to reveal pink on the inside—because their next arrival will be a little lady!

“AHHHH OMG. A little girl! I am crying. She’s gonna be so so loved and have the best parents (and all the family support too). I’m so happy for you both,” one fan gushed in the comments.

Sydney Quiseng Drops New Song Alongside Upcoming Baby…

However, an upcoming baby girl isn’t enough to stop the grind for Sydney Quiseng. The country singer once again took to Instagram to promote a new single, “That’s My Baby! (On Main Street).”

In a Feb. 3 Instagram post, the singer, rocking a black sweatshirt with a midriff cutout to flaunt her growing baby bump, crouched down in her living room to share a banana with her pet bunny. All the while, she lip-synced to her latest tune.

“Just imagine what “releasing an EP at 38 weeks” will look like hahaha,” she wrote alongside the cute post.

Indeed, Quiseng is really leaning into having a baby. Along with the new solo single, which dropped on Jan. 30, she revealed that her upcoming EP “That’s My Baby!” will be out on Feb. 20th.