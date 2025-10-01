A Classic DJ Has Died at 81: RIP to Chris Hill

Chris Hill, a trailblazing UK DJ who boldly blended styles of music, has died.

UK music outlet Clash confirmed the DJ’s death on September 11, reporting that Chris Hill passed away peacefully at 81 years old.

According to Clash, Chris Hill played a pivotal role in shaping the UK’s club culture. A leading figure in funk and soul, his time at the Lacy Lady club in Ilford helped define the sound of mid-70s club music, before he moved on to the legendary Goldmine on Canvey Island.

Always ahead of the curve, Hill championed both Black American music and British production, featuring a wave of Brit-Funk releases in his sets.

Chris Hill led the Soul Mafia, a group of DJs including Greg Edwards, DJ Froggy, Jeff Young, and Robbie Vincent. Together, they helped shape club culture across London and the South East in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Known for his self-promotion, Chris Hill often drew criticism from commentators, but his lasting importance in the UK club scene is undeniable. Meanwhile, he helped discover and sign Sinéad O’Connor.

Fellow DJs Pay Tribute to Chris Hill

Meanwhile, English DJ Pete Tong took to Instagram to pay tribute to Chris Hill.

“Sad the hear that the pioneering Soul & Jazz funk DJ Chris Hill has passed away,” Tong began in the lengthy post.

“Chris laid the foundations for how influential a Dj could become,” he added. “Thinking back he was more a crusader and evangelist for the music he loved and the club culture he inspired. We called him The Godfather for good reason. He would argue passionately about the merits of a rare tune or the positive and negative impact of disco and often berate UK record companies for not releasing the best soul and jazz funk records available in the USA. He brought gravitas to our world.

“His early radio shows on the underground radio station Invicta were essential listening, as were his regular columns in Blues & Soul magazine. The first underground DJ to become a partner in a mainstream record company- Ensign Records – who would go on to sign The Boomtown Rats & Sinead O’Connor. A pioneer of the Brit Funk scene, giving young black artists a platform and also DJing alongside The Clash and Siouxsie & The Banshees at the start of punk.”

“Always advocating for our scene in the mainstream music world,” Tong continued. “For me personally he took time out to mentor and inspire me on my journey for which I’ll always be grateful. So …for The Goldmine, The Lacy Lady, Sheffield Arms, The All Dayers, The Weekenders, Caister, The dancers, The singing over the tops of records. For Bringing The Family Back. The Good Times and The Joy & Pain.”

“Rest in peace, Chris. Wherever you are in spirit, I know the music is going to be awesome,” he concluded.

“Such a legend, very, very sad day to hear this news, followed him everywhere to hear the best music he selected, never ever forget. RIP Chris Hill,” DJ Carl Cox wrote in the comments.

“The OG’s OG. A true pioneer. May he rest in peace,” DJ Fatboy Slim also added.