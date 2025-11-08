’90s Rock Legends Discover Their Song is #1 on TikTok, 30 Years After It Dropped

A beloved ’90s rock band is reacting to their sudden, and slightly bewildering, TikTok-fueled popularity.

The 4 Non Blondes recently posted a video to TikTok showcasing a montage of celebrities participating in the trend that mashes their 1992 hit “What’s Up?” with Nicki Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap.”

The song is making a comeback, all thanks to a TikTok challenge where one person belts out the 4 Non Blondes classic while the other drops Minaj’s 2012 rap.

The mashup appears in over 1.4 million posts, with celebrities such as Joe Jonas, Khloé Kardashian, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Sandlot star Patrick Renna featuring in the band’s shared video.

The band, composed of Dawn Richardson, Roger Rocha, Linda Perry, and Christa Hillhouse, couldn’t hide their astonishment, writing, “This song is 30 years old and is number one on the TikTok chart??”

“TikTok, you’ve given us a very wild welcome,” the ’90s rock band wrote in the TikTok caption, punching out he sentence with the mind-blown emoji.

The ’90s Band Released Only One Album, But Scored a Memorable Hit

The prolific band rose to fame in the early 1990s but disbanded after releasing their only album, Bigger, Better, Faster, More! Featuring the hit “What’s Up?,” the album reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

’90s favorite the 4 Non-Blonds in 1993. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage)

However, they reunited this year, performing together for only the second time since their split, at California’s BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in May.

Frontperson Linda Perry even joined the TikTok trend with her friend Jennifer Lopez. In a video posted on October 27, J.Lo lip-synced the opening lines of “What’s Up?” while Perry mouthed a verse from Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap.”