90s Music Star Dario G’s Cause of Death Revealed

Paul Spencer, known for his performances as the dance music artist Dario G, has passed away at the age of 53.

Spencer, who transformed Dario G into a solo project following the departure of his former bandmates, died away on Monday, as announced on his official Instagram account. He had been diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer in June 2023.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer earlier today,” the Instagram post began. “He was positive until the end but this was one battle he could not fight anymore. [Dario G] leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people. He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him. Shine bright our big star”

Dario G created several ’90s dance hits, including “Sunchyme,” “Carnaval de Paris,” and “Voices.” Notably, “Sunchyme” experienced a resurgence in 2022 after being prominently featured in the series finale of Derry Girls.

Dario G Fans Pay Tribute to the 90s Dance Music Star

Fans flooded the Instagram post announcing that Dario G had passed away. “So sad to hear 💛 Will forever play Sunchyme in his memory. RIP Paul,” one fan wrote. “RIP Paul, thank you for the best music you gave me when I was little,” a second fan added.

Fans showed an outpouring of support when the dance artist announced his cancer battle last year. One fan even shared how Dario G inspired them to be a professional DJ.

“Hard to write this,” the artist wrote on X back in June of 2023. ‘I’ve just found out that I’ve got stage 4 rectal cancer and a shadow on my liver,” Spencer wrote. “That’s damn hard to read too I’m sure. Gonna give it my best shot though.”

“So sorry to hear that man, I’m really wishing you all the best,” one shocked fan wrote. “I am so so sorry. Sending all my love xx,” a second fan added.

“Hey Dario, I’ve been a fan of yours since the Sunchyme days,” a third fan wrote in reply. “It was a big song on South Beach. I think it was 96 or 97. It was at this time that I was inspired to become a dj myself. I’m sorry to hear of your diagnosis and to put it out there like that is even braver. I just want you to know you’ve influenced my life and I’m sure many others. Respect and much love.”