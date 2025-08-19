’90s Rock Band Cancels Tour After Singer Undergoes Surgery

The bandmates of the 90s rock band Filter recently announced that they were forced to cancel their upcoming tour due to a health concern affecting singer Richard Patrick.

In a statement, the bandmates revealed they wouldn’t be hitting the road with Jerry Cantrell as previously planned.

“Following medical advice, Richard Patrick has been advised not to tour at this time,” the band announced. “He had disc replacement surgery, and recovery has been slower than expected.”

Fans of the rock band supported the bandmates’ decision to cancel the tour and also sent Patrick well wishes as he continued his recovery.

Patrick, who had previously served as the touring guitarist for Nine Inch Nails, formed the group in 1993. The group’s debut album, Short Bus, was released in 1995. The group has since released seven more albums over the past two decades.

Despite the Tour Cancellation, the Rock Band Released The Remixed and Remastered ‘Algorithm’ Album

The bandmates did release their album, Algorithm: Ultra Edition, earlier this month. The remixed and remastered record features reimagined cuts from The Algorithm, as well as four remixes of previously released tracks.

There are also two covers that were reimagined by the band. They are “A Sort of Homecoming” by U2 and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish.

Patrick recently spoke to Cleveland Scene about the band’s development over the years. Recalling how the Filter bandmates got together, he said, “I got a deal with Warner Bros. I was interested in working with the drummer from the Spud Monsters, and his guitar player attacked me for trying to steal him. I got Frank Cavanagh and I split and went to Chicago and lived there for 8 years before moving to Los Angeles, where I live now.”

He then spoke about how he and bandmate Brian Liesegang first met. “With Nine Inch Nails. We were taking this big cross-country trip, and we stopped at the Grand Canyon, and I remember looking out and tripping on mushrooms. I thought if I don’t take advantage of ‘Hey Man, Nice Shot,’ I would be locked in NIN forever. It was a huge gamble, but it wasn’t.”

Regarding his current relationship with Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, Patrick said they had resolved their issues.

“There wasn’t much to make up,” he explained. “It was like, ‘Hey dude, what are you doing?’ Having lived parallel lives, we’re the leaders of our bands and we had drinking problems and now I have kids and he has kids. We should know each other because we’re going through the same stuff. Drinking the way I used to and the way he used to is just insane.”



