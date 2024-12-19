’90 Day Fiancé’ Star David Murphey’s Cause of Death Revealed

TLC star David Murphey’s cause of death has been revealed.

TMZ reported on Thursday that the 66-year-old 90 Day Fiancé cast member died of “heart-related problems—including cardiac arrhythmia and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.” The outlet cited a Clark County, Nevada, spokesperson.

Murphey’s family announced his death in an Instagram post on Dec. 11.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024 after experiencing health issues over the last several years,” the family said at the time.

“David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer,” the statement continued. “He recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT.”

David Murphey Appeared on Season 4 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ in 2020

Murphey appeared in season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020. The reality show focuses on couples who meet online, later showing their first time meeting in person.

During his season, Murphey was dating a woman named Lana who he had met on a Ukrainian dating website. The pair was engaged, but broke it off in 2022. Murphey later spoke about their relationship on an episode of 90 Day Diaries.

Photo via David Murphey Instagram

“She thought that, ‘Well, now that we’re engaged, now you can help me do the things that you promised,’ like, get her some English lessons, actually move her into an apartment,” he explained.

“But part of my conditions for doing that was to get her off the [dating] website and she didn’t get off the websites, so I didn’t offer any of those bonuses, so four months into our engagement, we just stopped communicating,” Murphey continued.

Despite the split, Murphey’s family said in their statement that appearing on the show “allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram.”

They also shared that he “had a fierce love for cats.” Murphey, they said, “always made an effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home.”

The family encouraged fans to donate to The Animal Foundation as a way to honor Murphey.

Murphey is survived by his two sisters and his cat, Gamera.