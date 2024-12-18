‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star David Murphey Dead at 66

Cast member David Murphey from the reality show 90 Day Fiancé has died. Murphey’s family announced his passing in an Instagram post on Dec. 11th. He was 66.

Videos by Suggest

“We are deeply saddened to announce that David Murphey, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away at home on December 11, 2024 after experiencing health issues over the last several years. He was 66 years old,” the family said.

“David was a veteran, small business owner, and software engineer,” the statement continued. “He had recently retired from the Clark County Treasurer’s office in Nevada, having also worked for H&R Block and IGT.”

Photo via David Murphey Instagram

Murphey starred in the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020. The show focused on couples who met online, later showing their first time meeting in person. Murphey’s family said that the show “allowed him to connect with viewers, see the world, and share his experiences with his thousands of followers on Instagram.”

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance

During the fourth season, Murphey was dating a woman named Lana who he had met on a Ukrainian dating website. The pair were engaged, but broke it off in 2022. Murphey spoke about their split on an episode of 90 Day Diaries.

“She thought that, ‘Well, now that we’re engaged, now you can help me do the things that you promised,’ like, get her some English lessons, actually move her into an apartment,” Murphey said when speaking about his ex.

He added, “But part of my conditions for doing that was to get her off the [dating] website and she didn’t get off the websites, so I didn’t offer any of those bonuses, so four months into our engagement, we just stopped communicating.”

Following his split from Lana, Murphey told viewers that he was now taking to another Ukrainian woman named Olga.

Aside from his relationships, Murphey’s family made sure to add that he “had a fierce love for cats” and “always made an effort to adopt cats and give them a good loving home.”

The family encouraged fans to donate to The Animal Foundation as a way to honor Murphey.

Murphey is survived by his two sisters and his cat, Gamera.