’90 Day Fiancé’ Kalani Spends the Night with Her ‘Hall Pass’ Dallas After Couples Therapy with Asuelu

On Monday’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, viewers witnessed a surprising twist as Kalani’s close connection with Dallas reached a new level. Kalani’s relationship with Asuelu has faced severe strains, primarily due to his infidelity, which ultimately led to Kalani’s romantic involvement with Dallas. After Asuelu provided her with a “hall pass” to explore her feelings for someone else, Dallas flew to the Florida Keys to see Kalani while she was in couples therapy with Asuelu.

As the season progresses, it’s clear that the damage in Kalani and Asuelu’s marriage runs deep. Kalani disclosed that Asuelu had cheated on her multiple times, including early in their relationship while she was pregnant. Their relationship reached a point where she no longer saw Asuelu as a love interest but rather as a friend, unable to forgive him for his infidelity. Her suspicions were further fueled when she caught him deleting messages on his phone.

Based upon new evidence I now understand why kalani feels the the way she does



Asuelu is done.#90dayfiancethelastresort pic.twitter.com/K6BTmGdC5J — PlantainParadise (@PlantainIzzy) October 11, 2023

Kalani confided in her friend Liz, acknowledging that Asuelu’s behavior made her feel uneasy about their relationship. She felt that he might still be hiding things from her and hadn’t learned from his past mistakes. As a result, she discreetly unblocked Dallas, whom she had blocked during a couples retreat.

During her conversation with Liz, it became evident that Kalani had deep feelings for Dallas. She described him as “very sweet” and someone who reciprocated her efforts in their relationship. She expressed her internal conflict, wondering whether she should choose the father of her children, with whom she had to work hard to maintain a semblance of friendship, or the man who had unexpectedly entered her life and made her believe in the existence of genuine love.

Asuelu recognized the weight of his actions and their consequences during a conversation with Jovi. Kalani’s feelings for another man left him feeling helpless and unsure about the future of their relationship.

He admitted, “I just don’t want to pressure her because she’s like done, done with me. After our session with Dr. Jenny, I don’t know if Kalani wants to divorce, and I feel she just don’t love me anymore.”

The situation took another twist when Asuelu woke up one morning to find Kalani absent. Her unexplained departure left him feeling suspicious, and he couldn’t shake the feeling that something was amiss. When he called her, she revealed she was having breakfast but refused to disclose her location, leaving Asuelu deeply concerned.

Returning to her room, Kalani remained unapologetic about her actions and reassured her sister, Kolini, that Asuelu was aware of her safety. During a girls’ getaway with friends Liz, Yara, and Angela, she dropped the bombshell that Dallas had taken a step further by flying out to meet her. Shock and disbelief rippled through the group as Kalani shared the news that Dallas had asked her to visit him, leading to an overnight stay.

Kalani’s situation highlights the complexities and challenges of relationships, especially within the confines of a reality television show. Viewers are left intrigued and uncertain about the ultimate direction of her romantic entanglements as she continues to navigate her feelings for Asuelu and Dallas.

These two aren’t the only ones from the reality TV show dealing with drama, fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha is also dealing with her own after being recently arrested for alleged wire fraud and forgery.