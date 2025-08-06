9-Year-Old Girl Tried To Stop Grandfather From Drowning Mom At Florida Resort Pool

A 62-year-old English tourist, Mark Raymond Gibbon, is accused of attempting to drown his daughter-in-law at a Florida resort pool. As per the police, the woman’s 9-year-old daughter, Gibbon’s granddaughter, tried to stop her grandfather at the time.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) release, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 3. At around 5:19 p.m., PCSO deputies responded to the Solterra Resort located on Pine Tree Trail in Davenport. They had received a report of a disturbance at a swimming pool.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Gibbon, according to the victim and witnesses, had attempted to drown his 33-year-old daughter-in-law following an argument.

Will Argument

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime alleged that Gibbon and the woman had argued about the “stipulation of his will.” Allegedly, the two adults had been drinking at the time and, while talking about the will, the woman slapped Gibbon.

Then, Gibbon allegedly “pushed her under the water and held her down multiple times.”

“She advised that she could not breathe and believed that she was going to drown,” the affidavit added. “[The victim] advised that she had to fight Mark in order to get away from him and from under the water but he kept pushing her back under.”

While the grandfather allegedly attempted to drown his daughter-in-law, the woman’s daughter, a 9-year-old girl, “jumped into the pool.” She tried to stop her grandfather, as per the complaint.

Gibbon, however, managed to push his granddaughter away, who suffered scratches, according to the affidavit. Gibbon stopped when a pair of Ohio sisters vacationing next door revealed they had called 911, as per the release.

Mark Raymond Gibbon was charged with attempted second-degree murder and battery. He is currently being held at the Polk County Jail without bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 9.

“It’s great that Polk County draws visitors from all across the world, but we expect vacationers to behave while they visit with us, just as we expect our lifelong residents to do the same,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Because Mr. Gibbon couldn’t control his anger, he may find himself spending a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated.”