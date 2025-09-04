’80s Rockstar Ray Mayhew Has Died

The members of an iconic rock band are grieving the loss of their bandmate, Ray Mayhew.

Mayhew was the drummer in pioneering 1980s band Sigue Sigue Sputnik. His former bandmate Martin Degville took to social media to announce his death.

“It is with great sadness that I have been informed today that my best friend and drummer of Sigue Sigue Sputnik, Ray Mayhew, has passed away,” Degville wrote on Facebook, per UK outlet The Sun.

Ray Mayhew signing autographs circa 1986. (Photo by Geoff Garratt/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

“May God bless you – you will forever be in my thoughts, and also in the hearts of the fans who love you,” he continued. “You were a force, a light that shone so brightly. Rest in peace, mate. Love you always.”

Mayhew died on August 28, but the cause of death has not been disclosed, according to The Sun. He was 60 years old.

Ray Mayhew was the Only Constant Member of Sigue Sigue Sputnik Over the Years

Sigue Sigue Sputnik was formed in 1982 by former Generation X bassist Tony James. They had three UK top-40 hits, including “Love Missile F1-11” (featured in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off) and “21st Century Boy.”

Their music and image were inspired by the New York Dolls and also dystopian films like Blade Runner and Mad Max.

The band experienced numerous lineup changes over the years after reuniting following their initial split in 1989. Throughout every iteration, Ray Mayhew remained the sole constant, appearing in every lineup.

The band released their first single, “Love Missile F1-11,” in February 1986. It reached number 3 on the UK Singles Chart, number 2 in South Africa, and was a hit in parts of Europe and Asia. Their debut album, Flaunt It, also made the UK top ten as their popularity grew.

In 1988, Sigue Sigue Sputnik worked with producers Stock Aitken Waterman on their single “Success.” The trio, famous in the 80s, created hit songs for artists like Kylie Minogue, Bananarama, and Dead or Alive.

Mayhew left the band in 1989. The group reunited in the 1990s and had a hit single in Japan. Mayhew also started his own band, Mayhem Deranged.