80s-rock-legend-welcomes-third-baby-his-first-with-much-younger-wife.

A legendary 80s rock star is proving you’re never too old to blast a riff… or, it seems, to add another band member to the family.

Tears for Fears rocker Roland Orzabal, 64, and his 38-year-old wife Emily welcomed their first child together, Orzabal’s third, this past June. While the couple hasn’t publicly confirmed the news, bandmate Curt Smith revealed in an August interview with Vulture that Orzabal had a baby this summer.

“We were going to tour this summer, but Roland and his wife had a baby in June,” Smith revealed to the outlet. “So the summer touring obviously was off because you don’t want to be away from home that close to having a baby.”

The Rock Star’s Wife Announced Her Pregnancy Back in June

At the end of June, the rock star’s wife announced her pregnancy on Instagram. The post featured Emily standing in a garden, wearing a long-sleeve striped dress.

In the snap, Emily, 26 years her husband’s junior, gazed down at her gargantuan belly. She simply captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

Roland Orzabal of the 80s rock band Tears for Fears in 2023. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage)

In August 2024, Emily posted wedding photos on Instagram, including a black-and-white image of her and Orzabal standing outdoors. In the photo, Emily is pictured with her back to the camera, her long veil trailing gracefully behind her.

“Immeasurably grateful for this day!!! 💕❤️💒 If you repost, please tag me and the photographer, @hugoburnand, as this is his incredible work. Thank you! 🙏🏻,” Emily gushed alongside the post.

Orzabal has two sons with his ex-wife, Caroline Johnston. Per IMDb, she appeared in the Tears for Fears video for their 1989 track, “Sowing the Seeds of Love.”

Johnston passed away in 2017 at the age of 54.