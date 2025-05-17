’80s Rock Icon Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Amid Cheating Rumors

80s rock legend Vince Neil has broken up with his longtime girlfriend amid allegations of cheating.

News broke on Friday that the Mötley Crüe singer, 64, and Rain Hannah, 43, have ended their relationship. According to TMZ, the couple is “officially done.”

Sources revealed that the rock star ended the relationship, believing she had been unfaithful.

One of Neil’s personal assistants reportedly revealed that the blonde beauty was involved with another man. According to TMZ, the affair was an “open secret” long before the assistant informed Neil, making the singer the last to find out.

Rain Hannah and Vince Neil in 2019. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The veteran rocker and Hannah shared 15 years together before ultimately parting ways.

The site noted, as a side comment, that while they cannot confirm the woman had the affair, they are certain that Neil was informed about it.

The Veteran Rock Star’s Breakup with His Longtime Girlfriend Follows a Harrowing Private Plane Crash

Their breakup comes just months after Hannah survived a harrowing private plane crash in Arizona involving Neil’s jet. The crash, which also involved her friend Ashley and several dogs, left Hannah with five broken ribs. Neil’s plane collided with Vince Vaughn’s parked aircraft near a hangar, resulting in a tragic accident that claimed the life of Neil’s pilot.

Scottsdale Airport officials stated that an initial investigation suggests the plane’s left main landing gear gave way during touchdown, leading to the collision. Meanwhile, Neil was in Florida spending time with friends.

Neil has previously been romantically involved with Alicia Jacobs (2010–2011), Savannah (1992), Lovey Graham (1980–1981), and Tami Jones (1978–1980).

Neil served as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, known for legendary hits like “Wild Side” and “Home Sweet Home.” He led the band from its inception in 1981 until 1992. He later reunited with the group in 1996 and again in 2018, following their brief retirement in 2015. In addition to his work with Mötley Crüe, Neil has released three solo albums and a live recording.