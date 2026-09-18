Wrestler/Actor Dies of Cancer: Marc Mercier Was 68

French professional wrestler, promoter, actor and stuntman Marc Mercier has died at 68 after a battle with cancer.

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Mercier died on September 7, 2026. His death was widely reported by French and wrestling news outlets.

Mercier’s son, Hugo, announced his father’s death on September 7. Mercier had disclosed earlier this year that doctors had diagnosed him with cancer. Reports identified the disease as esophageal cancer.

His son wrote, “I am announcing to you today the passing of my father, Marc, last night. He wanted me to inform you all here. He fought like no one else until the very last second, without ever complaining, with the strength, the fierce determination, and the steely resolve that accompanied him throughout his life.”

“He died peacefully in his sleep. He fell asleep relaxed and dignified.”

Marc Mercier Enjoyed A Wrestling And Acting Career

Mercier entered professional wrestling in the 1970s and built a career that took him across France, Europe and the United Kingdom. He followed his father, Guy Mercier, into the wrestling business and captured French and European championships during his career.

One of Mercier’s most notable international appearances came in May 1988, when he challenged British wrestler Marty Jones for the World Mid-Heavyweight Championship in Walthamstow, London. ITV later broadcast the match, giving Mercier a prominent television platform in Britain.

An injury ended Mercier’s main run as an active wrestler in 1989. He returned to the ring in 2002 and continued to participate in wrestling during the following years. He eventually retired from the business in 2024.

Mercier remained active behind the scenes after his competitive career ended. In 2006, he helped revive the French Professional Wrestling Association, which later became the French Professional Wrestling Federation. He served as the organization’s president and spent years promoting professional wrestling in France.

Mercier extended his career into film and television. He worked as an actor and stuntman and served as a stunt double for French actor Gérard Depardieu. His film work included Asterix and Obelix vs. Caesar, Ronin, Nid de guêpes, and Banlieue 13.