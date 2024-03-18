‘7th Heaven’ Star David Gallagher Looks Totally Unrecognizable Today

90’s Con, an event that pays tribute to the hit television shows of the 90s, took place this weekend. And for the most part, it didn’t disappoint. The crew of the 90’s hit drama “7th Heaven” reunited at the event and MOST of the crew was recognizable. Everyone except for David Gallagher, who played Simon Camden in the hit series.

Gallagher, known for his dreamy appearance, sported a bald head and a workman’s beard, per Page Six.

‘7th Heaven’ Cast Reunites at 90s Con

7th Heaven was one of the biggest shows of the 90s. But Gallagher told the US Sun that since the show went off the air he has transitioned away from acting.

“Gallagher told The Sun that he’s no longer acting,” Page Six added. “He’s a stay-at-home dad to his six-year-old daughter — but was thrilled to reunite with his old cast mates for the convention in Hartford, Connecticut”

Gallagher is one of several of the cast members who have since transitioned away from the big screen. But all of them were ecstatic to reunite and share fond memories.

“Beyond grateful for these crazy humans that I call family! To say that this was needed was an understatement, my heart is full and I have been so blessed to love and laugh with them,” actress Beverley Mitchell said in an Instagram post.

Jessica Biel Embarks on New Career

Jessica Biel was the most notable absence from the reunion. She was not the star of 7th Heaven. But she is perhaps the most well-to-do cast member of the series. She has appeared in hit productions like “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” “Blade,” and “Stealth.” She also married Grammy-winning singer Justin Timberlake.

But Biel is starting on a new career path. She has ventured into becoming an author. Her first book will tackle the difficult subject of periods.

“People don’t talk enough about periods,” Biel said to PEOPLE. “I’ve always felt strongly that we need to normalize the discussion around periods and as a parent, writing this book felt like an organic way to engage kids in the conversation from early on.”