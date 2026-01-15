’70s Rockstar’s Death Announced by Bandmate: RIP to Terry Sullivan

Terry Sullivan, the drummer for the 1970s rock band Renaissance, has died.

The news was confirmed by Renaissance singer Annie Haslam. With Sullivan’s passing, she is now the sole surviving member of the classic breakthrough lineup.

“It is with the greatest sadness to let you know that Terry Sullivan, our drummer from the classic Renaissance lineup, has passed away!” Haslam wrote on Facebook alongside a candid snapshot of Sullivan. “He was surrounded by his family and a room full of Love when he peacefully passed. He was a great drummer, a warm human being, caring, funny, and also an excellent songwriter. Please say prayers for Terry, his wife Christine, sons Lee and Kristian, and grandson Ashton, and all his family, friends, and fans all over the world who will miss him.”

“We were only talking a few weeks ago, reminiscing about our glory days and how far we had come in four years to end up at Carnegie Hall with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, and after that the Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Royal Chorale Society. Every dream anyone could wish for we had, and not forgetting the incomparable music we were blessed to create. It was a lovely conversation I will hold inside forever,” Haslam concluded.

Sullivan’s cause of death was not disclosed. He was 87.

Sullivan’s Rock Music Career Began in the 1960s

Sullivan, born in London, played with the psychedelic rock band Dry Ice, who performed alongside The Who, Pink Floyd, and King Crimson. The band released a single, “Running To The Convent, in 1969, with unreleased recordings later issued in 2018, according to Louder.

Sullivan left Renaissance after Azure d’Or in protest of keyboardist John Tout’s firing. Both returned to Tuscany in 2001, and Sullivan stayed to record the live album “In the Land of the Rising Sun” before the band disbanded.

English progressive rock group Renaissance in 1976. Left to right: Jon Camp, Michael Dunford, John Tout, Annie Haslam and Terry Sullivan. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)

Renaissance was revived in 2009 by Haslam, with only Michael Dunford from the original lineup.

Terry Sullivan’s Career Beyond Renaissance

Beyond Renaissance, Sullivan also played with the Good Ol’ Boys. The band featured former Deep Purple bassist Nick Simper, Warhorse guitarist Pete Parks, and Ali McKenzie, the vocalist for Ronnie Wood’s early R&B group, The Birds.

He also formed Renaissant, a group mirroring his former band’s style. Its members included his wife Christine, John Tout, and lyricist Betty Thatcher-Newsinger. They released their only album, South of Winter, in 2005. A second album was written but remained unreleased.

Meanwhile, Haslam’s post confirming Sullivan’s death was filled with fans mourning the loss of the veteran drummer.

“One of the most underappreciated drummers of the ’70s Prog era. RIP, Terry Sullivan. You are forever brilliant,” one comment read. “Listening to a lot of Renaissance today,” another fan added. “I don’t think there will be another band quite like the six of you.