’70s Rockstar Dies of Stroke: Bandmate Confirms Death of Peter McFarlane

Australian 70s rockstar Peter McFarlane has unfortunately passed after suffering a stroke in his Gold Coast home. He was 73.

One of his former bandmates, Bob Spencer, announced the news via Facebook. He also gave context about his death, painting a clear picture.

“RIP to Peter McFarlane, Finch and Contraband drummer, who passed away last night, having fought back after a debilitating stroke a little while back, only to succumb to another a few days ago,” Spencer wrote.

“My thoughts are with his stoic wife, Kerry.”

This marks his death date as December 5.

Peter McFarlane was a part of many bands throughout his incredible career, including Finch and Swanee. His career began with being the drummer for the band Stillwater (shortly renamed Finch) in 1972, where he played with Bob Spencer, Owen Orford, and Tony Strain.

Finch quickly won a 2SM/Pepsi Pop Poll in 1973, which earned them a contract with Picture Records. And from there, their career really took off. Finch became one of Australia’s most beloved bands of the 70s. Their 1978 hit “Where Were You” still rings on the Aussie conscience.

In 1978, McFarlane joined Swanee, leaving Finch. The band was quickly dissolved when the label dropped them. That’s either a huge compliment to his skills, or a tragic coincidence.

Tributes Pour In For Peter McFarlane

Swan also posted to Facebook to share his mourning. Swan was the brother of Jimmy Barnes, who was in Swanee.

He wrote, “Just had some terrible news my old mate and drummer Peter McFarlane is ready to go after another stroke.”

“Spoke to Kerry his wife 25 years. These times are tough but I’m honoured to have been a part of their journey. Count me in Peter Be at peace brother x John.”

It’s a tragic time for all of those who knew Peter McFarlane or enjoyed any of his multitudes of music. Fans added their own sadness to the comment sections online, sharing in their upset.

His nephew, Nich Olas, wrote, “Pete was my uncle, dad’s brother. He was always the ‘cool uncle’, the rock star. I used to call him and we would chat about music and life. Our last chat was only weeks ago, amd even though he was struggling a bit after the first stroke, he was still the same old Pete, my cool uncle. RIP legend.”