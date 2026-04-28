’70s Music Legend Dead at 78: Daughter Confirms Tony Wilson’s Death

Tony Wilson, the bassist and co-founder of the iconic 1970s soul band Hot Chocolate, has died at the age of 78.

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Wilson died on April 24, 2026, at his home in Trinidad. His daughter announced his death in an emotional Facebook post, writing that he “left us today” and had “left a lot of music behind.”

“The peace that I have is knowing that his soul escaped,” she wrote. “He is in and at peace. That is the peace I also have.”

Family members did not disclose a cause of death.

Wilson played a central role in shaping Hot Chocolate, one of Britain’s most successful soul groups of the 1970s. He co-founded the band in London in 1969 alongside singer Errol Brown, and the pair helped define a sound that blended soul, pop, and funk.

Tony Wilson Saw Major Chart Success With Hot Chocolate

The group went on to achieve major chart success in the United Kingdom and internationally, becoming one of the first predominantly Black British bands to break into the U.S. charts. Wilson contributed as both a bassist and songwriter, co-writing some of the band’s most enduring hits, including “You Sexy Thing.”

Born in Trinidad, Wilson brought Caribbean musical influences into his work, which helped shape the band’s distinctive style. He remained with Hot Chocolate during its formative and most commercially successful years before leaving the group in the mid-1970s to pursue solo projects.

Over the course of his career, Wilson also wrote and produced music for other artists, expanding his influence beyond his own performances. His contributions helped establish a blueprint for British soul music during a transformative era in the industry.

Following news of his death, tributes from fans and fellow musicians highlighted his legacy as both a performer and a pioneer. Many credited him with helping open doors for Black British artists in mainstream music.

Wilson’s son also reflected on his father’s life and work, revealing that he left behind detailed personal records documenting the band’s early struggles and rise in a competitive music industry.

Tony Wilson’s death marks the loss of a key figure in 1970s music. His work with Hot Chocolate continues to resonate with audiences, ensuring his influence endures through generations.