7-Year-Old Alabama Boy Killed In Dog Attack. Grandma Tried To Save Him, To No Avail

A 7-year-old Alabama boy identified as Noah Burnett tragically lost his life in a dog attack in Chilton County. The boy’s grandmother attempted to save him, but instead saw how her grandson was mauled to death by nine dogs, all of whom were euthanized.

According to the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 22. Near Calera, Alabama, deputies responded to a dog attack on a child. At around 6:10 p.m., deputies found Noah having suffered serious injuries.

Noah Burnett was rushed to a local hospital. However, the 7-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

As reported by WBRC, citing Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon, the boy’s grandmother witnessed the attack. She tried to intervene in a desperate attempt to save her grandson’s life. However, she was unable to, as she was bitten multiple times. She was also transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Nine Dogs

Reportedly, the dogs, nine in total, belonged to a family friend who lived at the property where the attack occurred. They were not stray dogs, as per the CCSO. On Wednesday, July 23, the dogs were located and their owner surrendered them to the Chilton County Animal Control.

The nine dogs, five males and four females, ages ranging from 6 months to three years old, were humanely euthanized. The dogs consisted of several breeds, including shepherd, pit bull, hound, and lab mixes. As part of the police investigation, the dogs were sent for testing.

Sheriff Shearon issued a statement, addressing Noah’s passing.

“Our hearts are broken for the child and the family affected by this unimaginable loss,” Shearon said. “We are fully committed to a thorough investigation to determine how this tragedy occurred and to help prevent anything like this from happening again.”

Similarly, Chilton County Schools Superintendent Corey Clements shared a statement with media outlets.

“It is with unbelievable sadness that we express our grief at the passing of one of our Jemison Elementary students,” Clements said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time, as well as school staff and classmates that have been affected by this loss.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help support Phillip and Sandy, Noah’s parents.