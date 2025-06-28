7 People Rushed To Hospital After Inhaling ‘Unknown Substance’ From Aircraft At Charlotte Airport

While at a North Carolina airport, seven people smelled a strange “odor” that came from an “unknown substance.” Moments later, the victims were transported to a local hospital after suffering from “inhalation symptoms.”

According to a Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency (Medic) statement shared with PEOPLE, the incident occurred on Friday, June 27. At the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, six crew members and a gate agent, as per WBTV, started suffering from inhalation symptoms.

All seven individuals received treatment on the tarmac and were later transported to a local hospital to receive treatment. Six of the victims suffered minor symptoms, while one of them suffered serious symptoms.

It was later revealed, as per WCCB, that the “odor” that the victims recognized at around 9 p.m. might have come from jet fuel, which was smelled inside an American Airlines plane. As a result of the incident, Flight 2055, which was supposed to depart from Charlotte and arrive at Los Angeles, was canceled.

American Airlines addressed the incident via a statement shared with multiple media outlets.

“On June 27, prior to customers boarding flight 2055 from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), an odor was reported,” the statement reads. “Crew members received medical attention on site and were transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.”

“The aircraft was taken out of service and is being inspected by our maintenance team. Customers will depart shortly on a replacement aircraft.”

WCNC reported that the inhalation incident was only one of many that plagued the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday, June 27. Reportedly, 731 flight delays and 142 cancellations occurred at the North Carolina airport.

Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. As per American Airlines, the ground stop was due to ongoing storms that had disrupted flights earlier in the day. As per WCNC, it appears that the ground stop, requested by an airline, did not come from American Airlines itself.

The delays and cancellations continued through Saturday, June 28. FlightAware reported, as of 7:03 p.m. ET, 477 delays and 89 cancellations.