62 Dead After Plane Crashes in Brazil in Shocking Video

62 people are believed to be dead after a Voepass plane crashed in Brazil on Friday, August 9. The plane’s final moments were captured on film in what is no doubt horrifying video footage.

The plane was headed to Guarulhos Airport, which is located near Sao Paulo. It was coming from Cascavel, Brazil. The plane had 58 passengers and 4 crew members – all of which are believed to be dead.

As of now, there is no further information about what caused the crash.

BREAKING: Passenger plane falls out of the sky in Sao Paulo, Brazil according to local media.



At the moment, it is not clear how many people were on board but the plane has the capacity to carry dozens of people.



The local fire department confirmed the plane fell in the city of…

BREAKING: Voepass Flight 2283, a large passenger plane, crashes in Vinhedo, Brazil pic.twitter.com/wmpJLVYbB3 — BNO News (@BNONews) August 9, 2024

After the crash, multiple people who had just missed out on boarding the plane shared their stories with local media.

“WOW! This man did not board the plane that just crashed in Vinhedo in São Paulo, Brazil because the boarding limit had been exceeded when he arrived,” one video X was captioned.

WOW! This man did not board the plane that just crashed in Vinhedo in São Paulo, Brazil because the boarding limit had been exceeded when he arrived.



My God… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8eSLXmUjC8 — Cillian (@CilComLFC) August 9, 2024

A similar story was shared by another news outlet in Brazil.

“This man wasn’t allowed to board the plane that just crashed in Vinhedo in São Paulo, Brazil because he was LATE. He argued with the man at the boarding gate but ended up hugging him after hearing the plane had crashed. This is unbelievable.”

This man wasn’t allowed to board the plane that just crashed in Vinhedo in São Paulo, Brazil because he was LATE.



He argued with the man at the boarding gate, but ended up hugging him after hearing the plane had crashed.



This is unbelievable… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wrplK3lVr4 — Cillian (@CilComLFC) August 9, 2024

This is a developing story.