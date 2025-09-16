’60s Music Legend Dies After Period of ‘Poor Health’: Bobby Hart Was 86

Bobby Hart, a ’60s music legend best known for writing various songs for The Monkees, has passed away following a period of “poor health.” He was 86 years old.

The musician’s friend and co-author, Glenn Ballantyne, confirmed to AP News that he had passed away in his Los Angeles home nearly a year after breaking his hip, which led to other health problems.

Hart was best known for teaming up with fellow music icon Tommy Boyce to create hit songs such as The Monkees’ “Last Train to Clarksville” and the Sex Pistols’ “I’m Not Your Steppin’ Stone.” They also wrote the Monkees’ theme song.

Along with writing songs for The Monkees and other music groups, Hart and Boyce pursued their own music careers by releasing the albums “Test Patterns” and “I Wonder What She’s Doing Tonite.” They also appeared in classic TV shows such as I Dream of Jeannie and Bewitched.

During their time together, Boyce and Hart wrote more than 300 songs and sold 42 million records through their partnership.

Boyce died by suicide in 1994 after struggling with depression and a brain aneurysm. He was 55 years old.

Bobby Hart Once Opened Up About Working Alongside Tommy Boyce

During a 2018 interview with The Medium, Bobby Hart reflected on his friendship and collaboration with Tommy Boyce.

“We had very different vocal styles,” Hart explained. “Tommy was just really kind of commercial pop. I was leaning much more toward soul and R&B influences.”

He then shared, “Because of our success with The Monkees, we had these offers to be artists. When we were asked to record together as a duet team, I was against it. I fought it for some time, as we always wanted to be artists in our own right. Nevertheless, we accepted the opportunity to work together, and we made it work.”

Hart further shared that Boyce was “basically” the lead singer of most of their songs. “I think you can pretty well distinguish him from me on a song like ‘Goodbye Baby (I Don’t Want to See You Cry)’ [No. 53 Pop, April 1968] where I do a verse and then he does a verse.”

Regarding how he and Boyce would decide who was going to sing lead, Hart added, “We always arm wrestled about it a little bit. I think we made the right choices most of the time. After “I Wonder What She’s Doing Tonight,” which Tommy sang lead on, I came to him with the ‘Goodbye Baby’ idea. We finished that up together. I wanted to sing that one, but he said, ‘No, you should sing the second verse.’ I replied, ‘Well, you sang the whole song last time’ [laughs]. It was good that we traded off on that stuff.”





